Horrifying Visuals From Himachal’s Mandi As Road Washes Away In Seconds Amid Heavy Rainfall | Watch

A video has gone viral of a road being washed away in seconds amid flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi after heavy rainfall.

Scary visuals and pictures of the chaos unleashed by the rains - vehicles floating like paper boats on inundated roads in Himachal Pradesh have gone viral. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods, inundating many areas, washing away roads, vehicles, and houses and killing six persons. A video has gone viral of a road being washed away in seconds amid flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the road – which ran through the houses and restaurants on the opposite ends – was completely washed away in the heavy flow of floodwater. A high-pitched and piercing cry was heard in the video as bystanders watched the scene unfold.

#WATCH | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | Cloud burst in Thunag causes flash floods. (Visuals – viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/Og9Wm5Rjd2 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Himachal Rains: Flash Floods, Landslides Wreak Havoc

As many as 765 roads including Chandigar- Manali National Highway were closed following the torrential rains. Hundreds of people were stranded in different parts of the state, including in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and near Sadhupul in Solan district.

Twenty major landslides and 17 flash floods have been reported in the past 48 hours over 30 houses have been completely and partially damaged. All major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab are in spate, officials said.

While six people died in rain-related incidents on Sunday, the death toll has risen to 54 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Scary visuals and pictures of the chaos unleashed by the rains – vehicles floating like paper boats on inundated roads, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, temples and other structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins – were shared online by people. A fresh spell of snow was reported in high-altitude areas of the state.

State authorities have ordered the closure of schools and colleges for two days. Reports of water entering houses in Una, shops being swept away in Manali, vehicles being washed away in flash floods at Nullah in Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba districts and loss to agricultural land have also poured in.

Three members of a family were killed in a house collapse following a landslide due to rains in Kotgarh area in Kumarsain subdivision of Shimla district. The deceased were identified as Anil, his wife Kiran and son Swapnil, officials said.

