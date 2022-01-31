Himachal Pradesh Unlock Guidelines: With the coronavirus cases going down, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday relaxed the lockdown curbs in the state and decided to restore six-day work week for employees with immediate effect. The move was taken during a cabinet meeting on Monday headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, the state government decided to continue the night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM until further orders.Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: Bengal Allows Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata Flights To Operate Daily

The chief minister in the fresh guidelines added that the government offices will remain open as usual for six days a week with 100 per cent capacity.

It must be noted that as the COVID-19 cases had seen a surge owing to the third wave of the pandemic, the government had restricted its offices to work five days a week and with 50 per cent capacity.

The state government also relaxed restrictions on public gatherings allowing a maximum of 500 people for outdoor and 250 people for indoor events, with the facilities running at 50 per cent of their capacity, subject to adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols and COVID appropriate behaviour.

