Shimla: At least 12 students have tested COVID-19 positive in Shimla's Rohru area, confirmed Dr Surekha Chopra, district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on Friday raising major concerns over the decision to reopen schools and other activities in state. Following the revelation, Rohru SDM ordered to declare Government Senior Secondary School, Pujarli-4 as a micro containment zone, reported news agency ANI.

With the recent spike in Covid-19 cases again, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday made it mandatory for tourists coming to the state to produce a RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours of entry. However, those carrying vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, have been allowed to enter the state without the RT-PCR report.

Justifying the decision, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases some restrictions are likely to be put in place. He said the pandemic situation was discussed by the Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday and it was felt that some restrictions would have to be put in place. The Chief Minister also said no overcrowding would be allowed in public transport vehicles.

