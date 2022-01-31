Shimla: All schools and educational institutions across Himachal Pradesh will reopen for offline classes from Tuesday, February 1 onwards. The classes for students of 9-12 standards will be resumed with 50 per cent capacity, following which the principals have been directed to assort micro-plans to accommodate the students. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday.Also Read - All Schools, Colleges in Telangana to Reopen From February 1: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy

Apart from that, it has been decided to do away with the five five-day work week system and it has been replaced with the six days a week work system. The budget session of Himachal Pradesh cabinet will begin on 23 February and continue till 15 March.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Independent School Association had criticised the state government for extending the vacation of children from January 26 to 31. People were quick to point out that when the government had allowed hassle-free entry of tourists, besides allowing public transport, bars, restaurants, there was no justification in keeping schools closed for such a long time.