New Delhi: At least seven people, including six defence personnel, are reported dead from the multi-storey building collapse in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

More than 22 people were pulled out while seven more are still believed to be trapped under the debris of the three-storey dhaba (eatery) that crumbled due to heavy rains in Kumarhatti in Solan district, nearly 55 km away from state capital Shimla, on Sunday evening.

Himachal Pradesh: Search and rescue operation in Solan’s Kumarhatti, where a building collapsed yesterday. is underway. 7 casualties have been reported till now – 1 civilian and 6 defence personnel, 7 more to be rescued. pic.twitter.com/Nza1Fs1Psg — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, a district official said.

Rescue operations are still underway and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, Deputy Commissioner K.C. Chaman told the media.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur addressed the situation saying, “The NDRF team from Panchkula have reached the spot and medical teams have also reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway. I hope within the next few hours rescue operations will conclude. Proper investigation will be done.”