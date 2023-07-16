Home

Himachal Pradesh Shocker: 4-Yr-Old Raped And Strangled To Death By Uncle In Shimla

The family launched a search to look for the missing girl and found her slippers about 200 metres away from their makeshift house. The child's body was also found nearby.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: In a disturbing incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her uncle in Kotkhai area of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, officials said on Sunday. According to a complaint filed by the victim’s father, he and other family members had gone out to work on Saturday and upon their return in the afternoon, they found the child missing from their makeshift house.

As per the complaint, the family launched a search to look for the missing girl and found her slippers about 200 metres away from the “dera” (makeshift house). They also found the girl’s body dumped nearby. The family has accused the girl’s uncle, Deshraj, of killing her.

Police said that preliminary investigations suggested that the girl was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death.

“A case of sexual assault and murder under sections 302 and 376 of the IPC and sections 4 and 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and the accused has been arrested”, they said.

4-Yr-Old raped in Uttar Pradesh

A similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh earlier this week, where a 35-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Shamli district. A senior police officer said on Wednesday that the accused, identified as 35-year-old Naved, was arrested for sexually abusing the toddler.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek said that the accused, a factory worker by profession, lured the child to a secluded spot on the pretext of giving her candy and allegedly raped her.

The incident came to light after the girl returned home and narrated the ordeal to her family, following which the victim’s family caught hold of the accused and handed him over to police, the SP said, according to news agency PTI.

13-year-old raped by father

Another shocking incident came to the fore from Uttar Pradesh, where a man in Chitrakoot district was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged rape of his 13-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the teenage victim was allegedly raped by her stepfather on Sunday night following which she lodged a complaint at the Mau police station on Monday alleging that her 38-year-old father raped her in an inebriated state.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi told PTI that based on the girl’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday, the Additional SP said.

(With PTI inputs)

