New Delhi: In a sad news for devotees of Lord Shiva, Shrikhand Mahadev Kailash Yatra in Himachal Pradesh has been postponed this year. The yatra has been postponed as preparations could not be done due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu district.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,01,813 on Monday with 148 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 3,460 as three more people succumbed to the viral disease, an official said. Two women, aged 44 and 66, died in Shimla while a 58-year-old woman died in Kinnaur, the official said.

With 206 more coronavirus patients recovering from the infection the previous day, the number of recoveries has increased to 1,96,629, the official said. There are 1,691 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the state health department.

(With agency inputs)