Himachal Pradesh: These 4 Places In Kangra To Get Early Landslide Detection And Warning System
Four places in Kangra will get early landslide detection and warning system in 14 places by the end of March 2023.
Shimla: Early landslide detecting and warning system will soon be installed at four landslide-prone areas in the Kangra district for better disaster management.
THESE PLACES IN HP TO GET EARLY LANDSLIDE DETECTION SYSTEM:
These pre-warning devices will get installed at following places in Himachal Pradesh within this month itself, according to Kangra Deputy Commissioner:
- McLeodganj Road in Dharamshala
- Chola Indrunag in Dharamshala
- Dibba in Shahpur
- Rulehad in Shahpur
Kangra disaster management authority has tied up with IIT Mandi, the developer of this system, to install these devices at 10 more places in the district. The whole project will be completed by March 2023, the DC added.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.