Shimla: In a bid to break the COVID-19 chain, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that the state government has decided to enforce five-day office and sixth-day work from home for all government employees of the state.

It has been decided that five days of office and sixth-day work from home will be implemented till December 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state government would also consider imposing a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in the four districts – Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, the state government had also decided to keep all the educational institutions, schools and colleges closed till December 31 in the state.

It also decided to change the number for gathering of people during various social occasions in outdoors from 200 people to 50 people.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a meeting through video conferencing with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Medical Officers, Principals and Medical Superintendents of various Government Medical Colleges.

(With inputs from ANI)