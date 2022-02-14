New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to decline across the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all educational institutions, gyms, and cinema halls from Feb 17. The decision has been taken in the Cabinet meeting which took place under the chairmanship of CM Jairam Thakur.Also Read - Bollywood vs South Cinema: Experts Weigh in on The Trending Debate After Pushpa's Unfathomable Success Also Read - Unsold Suresh Raina at IPL Auction Compares Current Indian Team With Past Era, Says You Should Bowl, That is Good Planning