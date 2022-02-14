New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to decline across the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all educational institutions, gyms, and cinema halls from Feb 17. The decision has been taken in the Cabinet meeting which took place under the chairmanship of CM Jairam Thakur.Also Read - Bollywood vs South Cinema: Experts Weigh in on The Trending Debate After Pushpa's Unfathomable Success

Besides, several states and Union Territories have started gradual reopening of various activities, including education institutions, that were shut since late December owing to the omicron variant of coronavirus. Earlier this month, the Centre had issued revised guidelines for the resumption of offline classes, allowing the states to take the final call based on the overall Covid situation. Also Read - KV Delhi Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For These Posts to Begin on Feb 22; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

