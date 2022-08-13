Shimla: Two boys, aged around 15-16 years, have been reported to have drowned in Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place in Swan river near Lower Batheda area in Haroli in Una district. While the body of one boy has been recovered the SDMA team is on the spot looking for the other dead body, said the State Disaster Management Authority.Also Read - WATCH: Chaos After Massive Portion of Flyover Collapses on Shimla-Kalka Highway