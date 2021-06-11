New Delhi: With the decline in positivity rate and an increase in recovery rate, the situation with regard to Covid-19 pandemic is improving in Himachal Pradesh. Owing to the current covid situation, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday further eased the curbs. The state cabinet today decided to increase shop opening timings from 9 am to 5 pm from June 14 with shops remaining closed on weekends. According to the order, the offices in the state can function with 50 per cent staff. Intrastate public transport allowed with 50% occupancy. No requirement of RT-PCR tests will be required for entering the State. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Corona Curfew Extended

In the state six districts have recorded a positivity rate of less than 5% during the week from June 3 to 9, four districts have recorded a positivity rate between 5 to 10% while two districts have recorded a positivity rate of over 10% but less than 20%, according to a TOI report. Also Read - Shimla Relaxes Lockdown Rules, Allows Shops to Open For 5 Hours On Weekdays

Last week, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had extended the corona curfew, which was imposed in May after a spike in COVID-19 cases, in the state till June 14 after reviewing the situation. Thakur had also cancelled the class 12 board exams in Himachal Pradesh that were scheduled to be held in June.