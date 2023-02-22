Home

Shimla Reports Hailstorms, Lightening; Over 120 Roads Closed In Himachal | Latest Weather Update

Manali-Leh national highway (NH-3) is open for local 4*4 vehicles and Tata Sumo with chains up to Darcha. Darcha- Shinkula road is closed for all types of vehicles.

New Delhi: Owing to snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh as many as 121 roads in the snow-prone area of Lahul -Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur and Chamba districts are closed for vehicular traffic. As per data available from the Disaster Management Authority, the water supply has also been hampered in 113 water supply schemes.

Speaking to ANI over phone on Monday, Surender Paul, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department said, due to a fresh Western Disturbance, conditions have become favourable again for a drop in the maximum temperature in the hill state and the same will be experienced by the end of this month.

Himachal Pradesh Hailstorm: Key details

Pangi Killar Highway (state highway-26) is open for local 4*4 vehicles up to Kadhu Nala. Kaza road (NH-505) from Sumdo to Losar is open for 4×4 vehicles.

The national highway 154A, Bharmaur to Katori Bangla in Chamba district is closed after the bridge collapse due to landslide

4 roads are closed due to snowfall in Pangi sub-division and one each in Salooni and Bharmaur sub-divisions.

In district 2 distribution transformers are disrupted in Pangi sub-division while 3 water supply schemes are affected in Pangi sub-division.

In Kangra district 2 roads are closed in Dharamshala and Kangra sub-divisions

Electricity supply schemes in 166 supply stations in the state have been disrupted.

Previously on Saturday, at 14.4 degrees Celsius, the state capital Shimla recorded the highest-ever minimum temperature.

With an inevitable downfall in the temperature, the hill resort Shimla on Tuesday experienced hailstorms and rains.

When Normality Will Be Restored?

After a continuous spell of abnormal temperature in Himachal Pradesh in February, the Met Office has forecast normality to be restored by the end of this month, as there will be a dip in the maximum temperature over the next few days.

The IMD scientist said, “The minimum temperature there (Himachal) is 5.4 degrees Celsius above par and the maximum temperature is nearly 6.2 degrees Celsius above normal.”

“Both the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state are currently 4 to 5 degrees above normal. In some areas, the temperatures are 8 to 10 degrees above normal,” said Surender Paul, head of IMD, Himachal Pradesh.

