Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Torrential rains disrupt normal life, 118 roads blocked; IMD issues orange alert in 5 districts

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 30, 79 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, including 14 in landslides and one in a flash flood, while the state has suffered losses estimated at Rs 972 crore, they said.

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New Delhi: Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 118 roads across the state, as the local meteorological office issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in five districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Kangra district since Saturday evening. Dharamshala recorded 96.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Palampur at 55 mm and Kangra at 34.6 mm. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 48 roads were closed in Mandi, 32 in Kullu, 11 in Chamba, eight in Sirmaur, seven in Shimla, six in Kangra, four in Una and two in Lahaul and Spiti.

As many as 216 water supply schemes and 19 power transformers have also been disrupted due to the rains, officials said.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 30, 79 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, including 14 in landslides and one in a flash flood, while the state has suffered losses estimated at Rs 972 crore, they said.

Heavy rain in southern Bengal likely till August 18 due to low pressure

The southern parts of West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall till August 18 under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over the North Bay of Bengal. It said squally weather with wind speed between 35 and 45 kmph, and occasionally gusting up to 55 kmph, will prevail over the region and advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts on August 17 and 18, with extremely heavy downpour likely over Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram on August 17.

Heavy rain is also likely over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas on August 16 and 17, the IMD said.

Heavy downpour is also likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar from August 18 to August 21.