7 Dead, 3 Missing After Cloudburst In Himachal’s Solan, Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Several Districts

7 Dead, 3 Missing After Cloudburst In Himachal’s Solan, Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Several Districts

Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks.

A cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of the Kandaghat subdivision in Solan after which two houses and one cowshed were washed away.

Solan (Himachal Pradesh): At least five people were killed and three persons went missing after a heavy a cloudburst was reported at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. The development comes after incessant downpours in the state over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks. Two houses and one cowshed washed away in the incident.

Rescue Operation Underway

“Seven people died, three missing and five were rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan,” Siddhartha Acharya, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kandaghat said.

Himachal Pradesh | A cloud burst reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat sub division in Solan. Two houses and one cowshed washed away. Details awaited. (Photos : District Disaster Management Authority, Solan) pic.twitter.com/lz4l4khsRS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

According to the Kandaghat SDM, a cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of the Kandaghat subdivision in Solan after which two houses and one cowshed were washed away.

Sukhvinder Sukhu Reviews Situation

In the meantime, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the death of seven people in the cloudburst at Jadon village in Solan district.

“We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period,” he said in a tweet.

Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed… — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 14, 2023

Because of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Sunday informed that the Himachal Pradesh University has cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes scheduled on August 14.

Schools, Collages Shut Today

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took the decision in view of the safety of the students due to heavy rains. After the orders of the Chief Minister, the Education Secretary has issued a notification to keep all government, private schools and colleges closed on August 14.

The chief minister instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water, he said.

On August 10, five family members who went missing after the cloudburst in Sirmaur were found buried under debris.

“DEOC Sirmour informed that an incident of Cloud Burst occurred at Village Malagi Dadiyat, Aauli, Tehsil Paonta Sahib, District Sirmaur due to this incident, 5 family members of Kuldeep Kamar are missing,” State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in a bulletin.

Heavy Rain Alert Issued

The weather department has predicted heavy rains for the state and issued alert for several districts, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi among others for Monday.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall at most places, with very heavy rainfall at a few places, is very likely to continue over the state. Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Sirmaur,” the regional weather department said in an alert on Monday morning.

“Very Heavy rainfall at many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Beas, Ranjit sagar, pong dam and Sutlej catchment area,” it said.

Meanwhile state disaster management authorities have also issued a public appeal urging citizens to share information about any incident and for people to come together and extend help to those affected by the rainfall havoc.

“The current rainfall havoc has caused significant damage to infrastructure and affected the lives of many people. The local authorities are actively responding to these incidents, but immediate information is required to assist the affected. We urge our media friends to share information about the incident,” they said.

