Shimla: As many as 22 people, including eight members of a family, were killed and six feared dead in incidents of landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday, reported news agencies. Also, 10 people were injured, state Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Saturday.

The maximum damage has been reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts, he said, adding that so far 36 weather-related incidents have been reported from the state. As many as 743 roads, including Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi have been blocked for traffic, he added.

Chakki Bridge in Kangra washed away

Meanwhile, trains on the Jogindernagar-Pathankot route have been suspended as Chakki Bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, officials said. The Railway authorities had declared the bridge unsafe and the train service on the narrow gauge track from Pathankot (Punjab) to Jogindernagar (Himachal Pradesh) has been suspended, they added.

Here are other top developments for this big story on Himachal rains:

In Hamirpur, 30 people who were stranded following a flash flood evacuated safely, officials said. The HP Public Works Department (PWD) chief engineer said 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh highway at Mandi and Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi, closed due to unprecedented rainfall. As many as 407 roads will be restored today and 268 will be cleared by tomorrow, the engineer said. Police said the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway has been blocked for traffic after a landslide at Sonu Bangla between Shoghi and Tara Devi. Stones are still falling and traffic has been diverted via the Shoghi-Mehli bypass, they added. Meanwhile, water and power supply have been hit in several parts of the state. At a meeting here, state Chief Secretary R D Dhiman directed the departments concerned to clear roads so that the supply of basic needs is not disrupted. The principal secretary, revenue, told the chief secretary that Rs 232.31 crore has been released to the districts from the State Disaster Response Fund and sufficient funds are available with all districts to carry out the relief and rehabilitation work.

