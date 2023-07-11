Home

News

India

Atithi Devo Bhav: Hotels, Guest Houses In Manali Offer Free Stay To Stranded Tourists Amid Flood Fury

Atithi Devo Bhav: Hotels, Guest Houses In Manali Offer Free Stay To Stranded Tourists Amid Flood Fury

Some of these hotels are also offering free stay to stranded tourists only exemplifies the motto ‘Atithi Devo Bhav’ (guest is God).

People use umbrellas to protect themselves during heavy monsoon rain in Shimla. (File/ANI)

Himachal Pradesh Rain Latest Update: Amid massive devastations caused by the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, various hotels and guests houses in Manali and Barot are extending helping hands to affected people in the state. Some of these hotels are also offering free stay to stranded tourists only exemplifies the motto ‘Atithi Devo Bhav’ (guest is God).

Trending Now

Several hotels in Manali offered free stay to these guests without any charges. Beas Valley and Beas Residency hotel at Rangari in Manali gave help free of cost to those in need of help. “No money will be charged for staying in the hotel and all assistance will be provided,” tweeted a hotel in Manali.

You may like to read

To all the hoteliers in Kullu and Mandi who can see us please put out your guest lists and contact us.#we_are_looking_for_you #हम_तत्पर_हैं pic.twitter.com/JqDwYP7PFb — Satwant Atwal,IPS (@SatwantAtwal) July 11, 2023

Colonel’s Barot Highland Retreat, which is 40 km from Mandi, offered free accommodation to stranded tourists. “We will be honoured to share our meals and space with anyone in need,” the hotels tweeted, while sharing their location and contact numbers.

Free Stay For Stranded Tourists

Some of the other hostels such as Apple Orchard Cottage on Old Solang Valley road near Burwa, Manali Tree House and café on Hampta Pass road in Prini village are also offering free stay to those caught in the rain fury while holidaying in Kullu-Manali area.

In the meantime, Satwant Atwal, officiating DGP, also sent a tweet urging all hoteliers in Kullu and Manali to share their guest list so that the tourists could be helped in returning to their homes safely.

Monetary Loss of Rs 785.51 Crore in Last Few Days

In the heavy rains for the past three days, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a monetary loss of Rs 785.51 crore, the state government informed on Monday.

As per the record, the highest loss has been reported from Kinnaur (Rs 256.5 cr), followed by Shimla (Rs 190.65) and Bilaspur (Rs 86.21 cr), a cumulative report from June 26 to July 9 said. So far, 72 deaths have been reported since June 26.

Red Alert For Various Places

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued “red” and “orange” alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.

“A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours,” said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.

The rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. Nature’s fury in the state has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours.

Tourists were stranded in parts of the hill-state, with the loss of infrastructure estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs. 4,000 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES