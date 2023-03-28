Home

Himachal Reports 1st H3N2 Case From Kangra District After 10-Week-Old Baby Tests Positive

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory tract infection caused by 4 distinct Types- Influenza A, B, C and D belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family. Among these types, Influenza A is the most common pathogen for humans.

Kangra: Himachal Pradesh has reported the first case of H3N2. According to the ANI news agency, a two and half month old baby girl from the Dehra subdivision of the Kangra district tested positive for H3N2.The baby girl is undergoing treatment at Tanda Medical College. “First case of H3N2 virus found in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. 10-week-old baby girl tested positive while she was brought to Tanda Medical College on Saturday for treatment of severe cough, cold and fever,” CMO Kangra Dr Sushil Sharma.

About Seasonal influenza

Globally, influenza cases are typically seen to increase during certain months of the year. India usually witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and another one in the post-monsoon season. According to the Union Health Ministry, the cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end.

In most cases, the disease is self-limiting with symptoms of cough and cold, body ache and fever etc. and usually resolves within a week or so. However, potentially high-risk groups such as infants, young children, pregnant women, elderly above the age of 65 years and people with comorbidities might experience more symptomatic illnesses requiring hospitalization also.

Disease transmission is mostly airborne from person-to-person, through large droplets generated by the act of coughing and sneezing. Other modes of transmission, include indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface (fomite transmission), and close contact including handshaking. The Union Health Ministry has prescribed Oseltamivir as the drug recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for curing the infection.

Symptoms of H3N2

According to doctors, the symptoms generally begin with

Slight to high fever

This is generally accompanied by a sore throat and a dry cough

Fatigue and a general feel of sluggishness also begins to settle if the virus is not treated upon immediately.

Some patients have reported suffering from runny or stuffy nose.

Persistent headaches have also been noted in some positive H3N2 cases so far.

State-wise H3N2 cases:

Delhi- 370

Maharashtra- 184

Rajasthan-180

Karnataka-134

Assam-1

Jharkhand-1

Madhya Pradesh-1

Kerala-13

Odisha: 61

H3N2 deaths

Two persons died of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus in Karnataka and Haryana in March.

A 82-year-old man in Karnataka’s Hassan is believed to be the first to die of H3N2. While in Haryana the deceased was 56 years old.

