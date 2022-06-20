Shimla/New Delhi: Around six-seven elderly tourists who have been stuck mid-air in a cable car for over an hour and a half in Himachal Pradesh’s Parwanoo, have sent out a video message seeking help. The thing is they are hesitant to use the cables and ropeways to get out, saying they have weak knees and other ailments, hence further complicating the rescue operations. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot.Also Read - Lizard Found In 'Semi-Conscious' State In Chole Bhature At Sagar Ratna In Chandigarh's Elante Mall | Video

In a video released, the stuck tourists have explained why it is worse for them. "I am a diabetes and a kidney patient. They are saying the same thing again and again – that we will be rescued using the ropeway. We are not fit to be taken out like this," said an elderly man.

#SolanRoapway

Cable Car Stuck Mid-Air In #Solan #HimachalPradesh.

Tourists Stranded and NDRF into action .. so far 7 rescued.. Pray for all be safe.. pic.twitter.com/UvQgI0hGk6 — Jasmeen Kaur (@Jasmeen66480371) June 20, 2022

“I have diabetes and BP issues. I am very scared. I have a problem in the knees too. I can’t use the ropeway,” a woman could be seen saying. “I am a heart patient and it is very difficult for me to get down like this,” said another woman. “I am very distressed; have been stuck here for more than 1.5 hours. We can’t use the ropeway,” added another woman.

A rescue trolley was deployed on the cable to get other passengers out, according to the Solan district police chief. “The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and police team is monitoring the situation,” the superintendent of police told ANI.

“It’s been 1.5 hours sir. They say they are on it and we are very scared,” said another elderly man stuck in the cable car, which is a popular feature of the Timber Trail private resort, about 35 kilometres from Chandigarh on the route to Kasauli and Shimla.