Himachal school assault: Class 9 boy forced to floor, kicked, punched by seniors; 6 students suspended after video goes viral

Six students have been suspended after a video showing a Class 9 boy being brutally assaulted by senior students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district went viral. The incident reportedly took place in September.

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Himachal school assault: Class 9 boy forced to floor, kicked, punched by seniors; 6 students suspended after video goes viral (Image: X.com)

Six students have been suspended after a video showing a Class 9 student being beaten up by senior students at a school in Himachal Pradesh surfaced on social media. The incident took place at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Reckong Peo, located in Kinnaur district. The assault reportedly happened in September, but the video came to light on Thursday, prompting the district administration to order an investigation into the matter.

According to news agency PTI, the video shows five to six students from Classes 11 and 12 attacking the younger student. They can be seen punching and kicking him before forcing him onto a bed and throwing him to the floor. The students are also heard using abusive language and threatening him.

The school authorities have suspended six students allegedly involved in the incident. Officials are also examining whether the school management and staff failed to prevent the assault.

Kinnaur administration issues notice to school principal

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Sonakshi Tomar told PTI that the district administration had issued a show-cause notice to the school principal. Teams from the Education Department and the Child Welfare Committee have also visited the school to conduct a preliminary investigation. A detailed inquiry has been ordered to establish what happened and whether any negligence was involved.

The investigation will examine the roles of teachers, wardens and other school staff who were on duty when the assault took place.

The administration has also arranged counselling for the affected student and his parents to help them deal with the incident.

Probe into school management and campus rules

Apart from the assault, officials are also looking into other issues reported at the school. These include students bringing mobile phones onto the campus despite restrictions and leaving the premises without permission.

The administration is also examining whether the school had proper monitoring arrangements in place and whether staff members knew about the incident before the video surfaced.

According to a report by The Times of India, the inquiry is also looking into possible ragging and suspected drug use. The administration is examining whether there were any lapses in hostel supervision.

Police await findings as accused students are minors

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police Sushil Sharma said the police were waiting for the findings of the inquiry committee before taking further action, as the students involved in the assault are minors.

Sources said the victim had reportedly been involved in a fight with another student a few days before the incident. However, officials have not yet established whether this was the reason behind the attack.

The administration is continuing its investigation into the assault, the conduct of school staff and the alleged rule violations on the campus.