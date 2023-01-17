Home

Himachal To Introduce Advanced Warning Systems Amid Joshimath Crisis

The Himachal Pradesh government aims to come up with advanced warning systems to mitigate disasters in the wake of Joshimath crisis.

At least 44 more buildings have developed cracks in the last 24 hours in Joshimath. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government aims to come up with advanced warning systems to mitigate disasters in the wake of Joshimath crisis. Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with disaster management officers and DCs of all the districts at the secretariat regarding the possibilities of such incidents in the state.

CM Sukhu said there is no possibility of a Joshimath-like incident in Himachal Pradesh, but still, the officials have been instructed to take precautions. “Information has been taken from the DC regarding the sinking and sliding areas of the state, but at present, there is no visible disaster like the Joshimath incident in Himachal,” he added.

Joshimath crisis

At least 44 more buildings have developed cracks in the last 24 hours in Joshimath, including the five-room rest house of the Public Works Department which is in a dilapidated condition. The cracks in the banquet hall of a hotel owned by the former Head Priest of Badrinath, Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal have widened, according to a report by news agency IANS.

PWD’s Executive Engineer Surendra Patwal informed that cracks had increased in several houses in Singhdhaar ward and Manoharbaag. Suraj Kaparwan, a resident of Manoharbaag ward, said that the cracks in the fields were widening.

So far, cracks have appeared in 826 buildings in the city area. On Sunday, 17 more buildings were declared unsafe by the CBRI team and were marked with red crosses.

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that the cracks increased at the same places where they appeared earlier and no new cracks had been detected.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking its intervention to declare the crisis in Joshimath a national disaster. A counsel submitted that people were dying and in dire need of rehabilitation. A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud remarked, “Please do not use the proceedings for sound bytes for the social media.”