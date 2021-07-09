Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has been seeing a huge influx of tourists ever since it opened its borders as part of Unlock 2.0. However, images of people thronging the hill state are creating fears of a third wave of the pandemic. The Union Health Ministry has also expressed concern over people roaming in hill stations and markets without following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours and warned that such laxity can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far. Stressing that the pandemic was not yet over, officials described the images of large numbers of people thronging popular hill stations as “frightening”.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh to Get Tough Against Overcrowding, Issues New Covid Guidelines

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu on Friday said that after unlock, on average, 18,500 vehicles have been entering the state every day. "Work from home has changed into work from Himachal Pradesh. This is good for the economy and tourists are welcome here but we request them to follow COVID guidelines," Kundu said.

A day after the central government expressed concern over tourist overcrowding at hill stations, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday issued directions to local authorities to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus. At a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here, the Cabinet relaxed the limit on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 persons in closed spaces. In open spaces, gatherings are allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the area.

