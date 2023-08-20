Top Recommended Stories

Himachal Floods LIVE: IMD Predicts ‘Heavy To Very Heavy Rain’ For Several Districts, State on Alert

The Meteorological centre has now issued an “orange” alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Shimla, and Solan, on Sunday, while four districts have been put on a yellow alert.

Published: August 20, 2023 4:49 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Delhi: Yamuna Nears Danger Level Again As Rains Lash Northern Hill States
Image for representational purposes only

Shimla: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The continuous downpour has triggered flash floods, and landslides, resulting in massive damage and destruction in the state. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have seen large-scale devastation and loss of life due to rain-related incidents in the last few months. The Meteorological centre has now issued an “orange” alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Shimla, and Solan, on Sunday, while four districts have been put on a yellow alert. This indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts.

Himachal Rains: Here Are The Live Updates

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Himachal Rains LIVE: Himachal Pradesh local Meteorological (MeT) office has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains on August 20 and 21, and a yellow alert for heavy rains on August 22 and 23.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Himachal Rains: Rain battered Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 113 landslides in the state this monsoon season

