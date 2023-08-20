Home

Himachal Floods LIVE: IMD Predicts ‘Heavy To Very Heavy Rain’ For Several Districts, State on Alert

The Meteorological centre has now issued an “orange” alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Shimla, and Solan, on Sunday, while four districts have been put on a yellow alert.

Shimla: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The continuous downpour has triggered flash floods, and landslides, resulting in massive damage and destruction in the state. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have seen large-scale devastation and loss of life due to rain-related incidents in the last few months. The Meteorological centre has now issued an “orange” alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Shimla, and Solan, on Sunday, while four districts have been put on a yellow alert. This indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts.

Himachal Rains: Here Are The Live Updates

