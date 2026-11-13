Himachal Weather: IMD predicts snowfall in higher reaches, cold wave in Rohtang, Lahaul-Spiti – Check travel advisory

Himachal Weather: IMD forecasts fresh snowfall in higher reaches, including Rohtang Pass and Lahaul-Spiti, amid falling temperatures. Check the latest weather forecast and travel advisory.

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Himachal Weather: IMD predicts snowfall in higher reaches, cold wave in Rohtang, Lahaul-Spiti – Check travel advisory | image: ani

Himachal Weather: Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are going to witness rainfall over the next 24 hours under the influence of the active western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The overall temperature has dropped by 2-6 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours. Districts including Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur are witnessing cloudy skies, with rainfall likely in parts of these regions. Fresh snowfall is also expected in higher reaches, including Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass and parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba.

Western disturbance affecting weather

According to Senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, the western disturbance is still influencing weather conditions of the hill state.

“During the past 24 hours, light rainfall was reported in parts of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, while higher-altitude areas witnessed light snowfall. The western disturbance is still active, and snowfall is likely in the higher reaches of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti over the next 24 hours, particularly around Rohtang Pass and Baralacha Pass.”

Temperature plunged

The overall temperatures had fallen by around 2 to 6 degrees Celsius across Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.4 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded around 18.4 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Dharamshala, Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Mandi remained between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

He said cloudy conditions during the early morning and late-night hours were likely to keep daytime temperatures significantly below normal on Friday.

“Due to persistent cloud cover, daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 15 degrees below normal today. However, from November 14, weather conditions are likely to improve in most parts of the state, with sunshine returning and temperatures gradually recovering over the next few days.”

The IMD scientist said that on November 14 and 15, isolated spells of light rainfall could occur in some parts of the intermediate hill districts, particularly Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi, while the plains and other districts were likely to experience largely clear weather.

He added that weather activity would considerably reduce after November 14, with mainly dry conditions expected across the state from November 16 onwards.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies may persist over parts of Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur, although the possibility of rainfall in these districts remains low, Sharma said.

(with ANI inputs)