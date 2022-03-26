Shimla: As the summer arrived early in north and west India, some states are reeling under high temperatures and above-average temperatures are scorching many parts of the country. In a major concern for all, the India Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a heatwave warning for the mountain state of Himachal Pradesh. According to the weather office, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over isolated pockets in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat on Saturday and Sunday.Also Read - Lahaul Hosts India’s First Ever Snow Marathon on March 26: Know Cost And Participation Details

The hilly state had been witnessing an intense cold wave till February end, leading to tourists swarming the picturesque locales across the state to enjoy the snow. However, with a drastic change in climate and constantly rising temperatures, the weather office last week predicted heatwave in the districts of — Solan, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Chamba. The IMD has said that the maximum temperature in the next seven days will oscillate between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

Fresh heat wave in parts of Rajasthan

A fresh heat wave spell is likely to commence in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan for four days, starting March 27. Barmer district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Hot weather warnings have been issued for Bikaner and Churu for Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)