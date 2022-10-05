Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday had issued an order wherein all journalists were asked to submit ‘character certificate’ for covering Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on October 5. As per instructions issued on September 29, the Bilaspur SP had asked district public relations officer Kuldeep Guleria to provide list of all press correspondents, photographers and videographers, team of Doordarshan Kendra and AIR along with a certificate of their character verification. But, after receiving strong criticism and flak against this bizarre order, the government has withdrawn the notice.Also Read - Ambupods: What Is This New AR-VR Enabled 5G Ambulance ? All You Need To Know

State Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has withdrawn the SP's order, as per a statement.

Why is the order withdrawn?

Quoting SP, news agency PTI reported, “These instructions were inadvertently issued by his office. This lapse is on my part. Police headquarters or the state government has nothing to do with it. A corrigendum has been issued and the letter has been withdrawn. All the journalists are welcome.”

In view of this statement, other political parties including AAP and Congress took a swipe at the state government.

Earlier Order To Submit Character Certificate For Journalists

“The instructions issued by SP Bilaspur vide letter No. Sec/Function/22-17522 dated 29-09-2022 have been withdrawn by the Director General of Police, HP. Any inconvenience caused in this regard is regretted,” the statement said.

“HP Police welcomes all the journalists for the coverage of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh on 5th October, 2022 and assures to facilitate their coverage,” it added.

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate AIIMS, Bilaspur, and participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore and also address a public meeting in the poll-bound state, an official statement said.

Modi had laid the newly-built hospital’s foundation stone in October 2017 and it has been established under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, the statement said.

AIIMS, Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super-specialty departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds, including 64 ICU beds.