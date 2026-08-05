Himachal Yellow alert: Heavy rain forecasted till Aug 11; 112 roads closed, devotee killed | All details

The Shimla MeT office issues a yellow alert for heavy rain across Himachal Pradesh through August 11, leaving 112 roads closed and claiming one life in Chamba.

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Students use umbrellas to shield themselves during rain, in Shimla, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Himachal Yellow alert: In a big update for the residents of Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla MeT office issued a yellow alert on Wednesday for heavy rain in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh through August 11. In the recent prediction, downpours have severely disrupted infrastructure, leaving 112 roads closed, 61 water supply schemes affected, and 189 power transformers out of service state-wide. Blockages span several districts, with Mandi reporting the highest impact at 37 closed roads, followed by 34 in Kullu, 29 in Sirmaur, eight in Kangra, four in Shimla, two in Una and one in Chamba.

Tragedy strikes Chamba

Tragedy struck in Chamba district during the early hours of Wednesday when a heavy stone rolled down a hill near Mehla on the Chamba-Bharmour road. The boulder crashed directly through the sunroof of a moving SUV, striking and killing a devotee from Punjab who was traveling inside.

According to the police, the boulder came down the hill and struck the top of the SUV, hitting one of the occupants directly.

Also read: Monsoon heavy rain alert: Red Alert issued in Himachal, Brahmaputra swells in Assam as fresh floods hit Arunachal | Key updates

The deceased, identified as Makhan Singh (40), a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was declared brought dead by the doctors at Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba.

The vehicle with people on board was en route to Bharmour to undertake the Manimahesh yatra. The other three passengers were safe. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and family members of the victim have been informed about the tragedy, police said.

Heavy to very heavy rain lashes parts of Himachal Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rain lashed parts of the state in the past 24 hours since Tuesday evening, and Jatton Barrage received 135.4 mm, followed by Raipur Maidan 124.2 mm, Naina Devi 110.6 mm and Nahan 101.2 mm.

Dehra Gopipur received 97.2 mm rain, Nahan 64.8 mm, Nadaun 90 mm, Kangra and Ghamroor 76.2 mm, Murari Devi 66.6 mm, Dharamshala 60.1 mm, Neri 58.5 mm, Una 52 mm and Poanta Sahib 50.2 mm.

Thunderstorms and lightning lashed Kangra district. Kukumseri was coldest at night, recording a low of 13.2 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs agencies)