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What makes Himanta Biswa Sarma a stalwart in Assam politics, and how is his Mama-Miya politics changing the states political dynamics?

What makes Himanta Biswa Sarma a stalwart in Assam politics, and how is his ‘Mama-Miya’ politics changing the state’s political dynamics?

Himanta Biswa Sarma was a student leader who rose to Chief Minister of Assam, changing parties along the way. Sarma’s leadership style and achievements have marked Assam’s changing political scene as it heads towards polls.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

As the next Assam Assembly election inches closer, there’s only one name that is on everyone’s lips in the state right now-Himanta Biswa Sarma. Proving yet again his political mettle as well as administrative acumen, Sarma has established himself as one of the tallest leaders in northeast India over the years. But who exactly is Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s current Chief Minister? Let’s take a closer look at his journey so far.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: Early Life and Student Politics

Himanta Biswa Sarma was born on 1 February 1969 in Jorhat, Assam. A person born with academic and student-political tendencies, Sarma attended Cotton College and later graduated from Government Law College, Guwahati, with a degree in law.

Sarma entered politics as a student leader and was active in the student wing of the Indian National Congress at Gauhati University. He then entered mainstream politics after winning his first Assembly election from Jalukbari constituency in Assam back in 2001. He has represented the constituency ever since.

Congress Days and Emergence as Power Centre

Himanta Biswa Sarma began his political career with the Indian National Congress. He later went on to become a cabinet minister in the Assam government under Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. As a cabinet minister in the Congress-led Assam government, Sarma handled portfolios like health, education, and finance at various points in time.

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He was credited with the expansion of health-care facilities and development of educational institutions in Assam during his term as a cabinet minister. Over the years, Sarma came to be regarded as the second-most powerful leader of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Politics in Assam took a dramatic turn when Sarma announced his decision to resign from Congress along with other party leaders in Assam in 2015.

Leading From the Front: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Hands-On Fight Against COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam’s health response with a hands-on approach. Before becoming Chief Minister he was responsible for increasing hospital capacity, building new care centers, and ensuring there was enough testing and oxygen. He was often seen on the ground reviewing the situation and he used social media to answer public concerns and organize emergency help. Sarma’s focus on healthcare preparation and his ability to make quick decisions were widely recognized during the crisis.

Taking the BJP Fold: Rise of India’s Troubadour

In July 2015, Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with many other Congress leaders in Assam. Since coming to the saffron camp, Sarma has gone on to change the political equations of Assam and Northeast India.

The versatile leader played a significant role in forming electoral alliances and strengthening organisational support for BJP in Assam and other Northeastern states. He currently serves as the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, BJP surged to gain the biggest victory in Assam Assembly elections in 2016. The party defeated the previously ruling INC party and put an end to its 15-year-long reign in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Becomes Assam 15th Chief Minister

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam in May 2021. He has been serving as the Chief Minister of Assam for almost 5 years now (as of 2026).

As CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma has worked very hard to make the government better. He has improved roads and buildings and made the police stronger in Assam. People who study politics say he is a leader who works directly with his team. Sarma is known for making quick and firm decisions. Outside of Assam, he is an important leader for the BJP party in India and often speaks for them.

I Will Become The Chief Minister of Assam One Day: Himanta Once Told His Wife

Long before he rose to the top post, Himanta Biswa Sarma had quietly expressed his ambition to lead Assam one day. In interviews and public conversations he has revealed that he once told his wife early in his political career that he would become the Chief Minister of the state. At the time it may have sounded like a distant dream but it reflected his deep political confidence and long term vision. Years later that statement has become a defining anecdote of his journey highlighting not just ambition but also the persistence and strategic planning that eventually led him to Assam’s highest political office.

Major Contributions to Development of Assam

During his tenure as CM, Assam has seen multiple new policy implementations and developmental projects being carried out. This includes projects related to upgradation of road infrastructure, health care services and introduction of digital governance. His government has initiated various welfare schemes for women, youth and other economically backward sections of society. Financial assistance initiatives and employment generation programs have been highlighted as some of the major successes of Sarma’s government.

Law-and-order has been another key focus area of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. His administration has put forth numerous initiatives aimed at tackling crime and strengthening of policing in Assam. It has also been active in dealing with problems relating to illegal immigration and security along the India-Bangladesh border.

Evictions, NRC and Beyond: Sarma’s Strategy on Migration Issues in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a strong and often debated stand against illegal immigration in Assam. He focuses on protecting the land and culture of the local people. To do this, his government has removed people from government land, which has affected many Bengali-origin Muslim communities. He also supports strict rules to find and remove illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. His supporters say these actions are necessary to protect the state’s population balance, but critics worry that these policies unfairly target poor people and take away their rights. Policies on “Miya Muslims” and State Resources Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a strong stand against illegal immigration to protect the land and culture of the local people in Assam. His government has cleared people off government land and pushed for strict rules to identify who is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. These actions specifically affect a group of Bengali-origin Muslims known as “Miya Muslims.” Many local people support these moves because they want to save jobs and resources for the indigenous community. However, others worry that these actions hurt poor families and leave them with nowhere to live. Because of these different views, his policies remain a very big and sensitive topic of debate. Criticism and Stylistic Elements of Himanta Biswa Sarma

As someone who has been very vocal about his political stance, Himanta Biswa Sarma has courted both praise and criticism over the years. Opposition parties have frequently criticised Sarma and his government on a variety of issues.

Like many politicians in India, Sarma has also been at the centre of multiple controversies due to his outspoken nature. Some of the criticisms levelled against him pertained to his comments on particular issues at both state and national level.

What to Expect from Assam Going into the Elections?

As the Assam Assembly elections get closer people will talk a lot about Himanta Biswa Sarma. They will discuss his time as Assam’s Chief Minister and his future in politics. Voters will decide based on his plans for development, how well he has run the state, and his political moves.

There is no doubt that Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue to play a pivotal role in Assam politics going into the next elections.

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