Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Congress Politics ‘Soft Naxalite’, Alleges Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Instigated Communal Clash

In a press conference, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has called Congress politics 'soft naxalite' and has also alleged that the aim of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was to instigate communal clash in the state.

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress (INC) ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was kickstarted on January 14, 2024 by Rahul Gandhi and can be called the ‘2.0 version’ of the Bharat Jodo Yatra held by the Congress earlier. This time too, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been in the headlines, from its first location Assam itself. With several security issues and restrictions made by the Assam government, a lot of political uproar between the Congress and Assam government has been witnessed. In a latest news update,Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press conference, has commented on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra saying that its aim is to instigate communal clash in state. The Assam Chief Minister has also termed Congress politics as ‘Soft Naxalite’.

‘Congress Politics Is Soft Naxalite’, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

As mentioned earlier, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma held a press conference where he discussed at length, Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Calling Congress’ politics as ‘Soft Naxalite’, Sarma said, “Congress politics has become ‘Soft Naxalite’. Their slogans don’t reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I too was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier. Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed even the soul of Congress. Entire carcade was full of so-called Left people, Left-leaning people.”

Assam CM On Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Assam CM has also made a comment on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which has begun from Assam itself. Calling the aim of the yatra to cause communal clash in the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma further said, “…What was this Yatra? Look at its timing. They had hatched a conspiracy to instigate a major communal clash in Assam. We had a glimpse of it in Guwahati. But their big conspiracy was to cross through Assam during the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha and a clash ensues in the state. But the people of our party and Ram Bhakts restrained themselves. They did not let anything untoward happen in Assam.”

‘Congress Will Get An Even Lesser Number Of Seats In Assam’

Himanta Biswa Sarma has challenged Congress and has said that the party will not get the number of votes they are expecting; instead, it will get an even lesser number of votes. In his words, “I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi…people of Assam will see you in Lok Sabha for your arrogance. I give you this commitment today – Congress will get an even lesser number of seats in Assam and we will defeat them with a good margin. I promise you this today.”

The foot march which was earlier named as ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, will cover 15 states, 110 districts and 110 Lok Sabha seats, covering 6,713 km in 67 days. The yatris will spend the maximum number of days–11– in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. While in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to the Lok Sabha, the yatris will cover 1,074 km in 20 districts. The party has also extended the ambit of its yatra by adding Arunachal Pradesh to the route.

(Inputs from ANI)

