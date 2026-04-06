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Passport controversy: What led to spat between Pawan Khera and Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam ahead of assembly elections

Passport controversy: What led to spat between Pawan Khera and Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam ahead of assembly elections

A fresh controversy has erupted in poll-bound Assam, where Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Rinki, of corruption. Sarma has reacted strongly against the accusation. What exactly happened?

Pawan Khera (left) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (right)

Assam is in the middle of a political controversy with accusations flying between Congress and the BJP. In the most recent spat between the two major parties, Congress accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Rinki Sarma, of holding multiple passports and owning significant assets overseas.

Following this, Sarma lashed out at Congress while dismissing these allegations as politically driven. He went on to say that the Congress and its leaders are trying to spread misinformation, and eventually, Khera will have to go to jail.

Let us take a look at what exactly the case is.

What did Pawan Khera accuse Sarma’s wife of?

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera held a press conference on Sunday (April 5) where he presented documents that he obtained from associates abroad. Khera stated that Sarma’s wife, Rinki Sarma, holds multiple valid passports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda.

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He also alleged that she owns properties in Dubai along with a company registered in Wyoming, United States. The company has a budget of USD 34.67 billion, including plans to enter the hotel industry. Khera also flagged concerns over the Chief Minister’s compliance with election rules, saying the assets were not mentioned in Sarma’s election affidavit.

He questioned whether Rinki Sarma even holds an Indian citizenship and passport, emphasising that India does not permit dual citizenship. The Congress leader called for the arrest and disqualification of Himanta Biswa Sarma from the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He further stated that the undisclosed international assets suggest corruption and possible attempts to relocate abroad should the election results be unfavourable. Khera requested intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the claims.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi has continued to target the Chief Minister, taking a swipe on social media over Dubai’s “Golden visa” scheme, as the war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress intensifies ahead of the elections.

How did Sarma react to the claims?

Sarma reacted to the allegations, calling them a desperate and baseless campaign in a bid to mislead Assam’s citizens. He further said that the documents were ‘AI Photoshopped’ and sourced from a Pakistani social media group.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma claimed that the original passport image had been manipulated. “The original UAE passport was uploaded on social media by a Pakistani man. They (Congress) did AI Photoshop in the passport. Tipu Sultan had uploaded the original passport on social media. The Egyptian passport is also fake. You can find out through Google Reverse,” he said.

Playing down claims of overseas companies tied to his family, Sarma said registering firms abroad is simple. “Anyone can do it for USD 199. After yesterday’s press conference, they went ahead and created another company in Riniki’s name,” he added.

He further said, “Congress used images of passports and documents procured from a Pakistani Social Media Group. Gaurav Gogoi was helped by a Pakistani social media group… How Pakistan is trying to influence Assam election, this is very important.”

During the briefing, Sarma also presented a detailed presentation with one slide titled “How the truth was uncovered,” outlining what he described as inconsistencies in the allegations. Congress used passport images and documents allegedly sourced from a Pakistani social media group and made photoshop alterations to insert details of Rinki Sarma.

Sarma also stated that he and his wife have filed an FIR and warned of legal action, alleging that the use of fabricated documents to influence elections could attract stringent punishment under the law.

When is Assam headed to polls?

The controversy comes just ahead of the Assembly elections, which will take place on April 9. The single-phase elections will take place across 126 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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