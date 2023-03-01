Home

Himanta Biswa Sarma Predicts NDA’s Victory In All Three Northeastern States, Says No Hung Assembly

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the NEDA convenor, said no NDA (National Democratic Alliance) partner will enter into any alliance with either Congress or the Trinamool Congress after the results are declared on Thursday.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday exuded confidence that NDA will form governments in all three northeastern states. He further asserted that there would be no hung assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland or Meghalaya, as predicted in some exit polls.

Sarma said no NDA (National Democratic Alliance) partner will enter into any alliance with either Congress or the Trinamool Congress after the results are declared on Thursday. “There will be no hung assembly. The NDA will form governments in all the three states,” he said at a press conference.

When asked about candidates for the chief minister’s post in the three states, Sarma said there will be a status quo in Tripura and Nagaland, scotching rumours that Tripura may see a yet another change of guard.

“Tripura will have a BJP CM, while we are in a coalition government in Nagaland,” said the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional wing of NDA.

In Meghalaya, the chief minister will be decided after considering the number of seats won by the BJP, he added.

The BJP did not enter into pre-poll alliance with any party in the state, though it had an understanding with NPP, which polsters tip to be the largest single party, earlier.

“However, there will be no alliance with the TMC and Congress in any state,” Sarma asserted.

Currently, Tripura has a BJP chief minister, while the governments in Nagaland and Meghalaya are led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) respectively.

