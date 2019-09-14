New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday stressed that the Hindi language can unite the country and said there is a need for India to have one language so that foreign languages don’t find a place.

“Diversity of languages and dialects is the strength of our nation. But there is a need for our nation to have one language so that foreign languages don’t find a place. This is why our freedom fighters envisioned Hindi as ‘Raj bhasha’,” Shah said.

भारत विभिन्न भाषाओं का देश है और हर भाषा का अपना महत्व है परन्तु पूरे देश की एक भाषा होना अत्यंत आवश्यक है जो विश्व में भारत की पहचान बने। आज देश को एकता की डोर में बाँधने का काम अगर कोई एक भाषा कर सकती है तो वो सर्वाधिक बोले जाने वाली हिंदी भाषा ही है। pic.twitter.com/hrk1ktpDCn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

Speaking on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said the country that leaves its language loses its existence too.

“On the occasion of #HindiDiwas, we should introspect. There are many countries in this world whose languages have become extinct. The country that leaves its language loses its existence too. The country that loses its language can’t preserve its culture,” he said.

He also urged everyone to make Hindi their primary language to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Today, I urge all the citizens of the country to increase the use of mother tongue and also use the Hindi language as one language to realise the dreams of Bapu and iron man Sardar Patel. Happy Hindi Day,” Shah said.

आज हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश के सभी नागरिकों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम अपनी-अपनी मातृभाषा के प्रयोग को बढाएं और साथ में हिंदी भाषा का भी प्रयोग कर देश की एक भाषा के पूज्य बापू और लौह पुरूष सरदार पटेल के स्वप्प्न को साकार करने में योगदान दें। हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Home Minister Shah for his Hindi remark and said India is much bigger than ‘Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva’.

“Hindi isn’t every Indian’s mother tongue. Could you try appreciating the diversity and beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture,” he said in a tweet.

“India’s much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva,” he further said in the tweet.

A day to mark the popularity of Hindi as an official language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 across India. On this day in 1949, India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the country.