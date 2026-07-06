Hindi as official language: This state adds Hindi in state Assembly, budget session begins July 6

Hindi will be introduced in the Assam legislative assembly for the first time and will be added to the existing languages — Assamese, English and Bodo.

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Hindi as official language: This state adds Hindi in state Assembly, budget session begins July 6 | Image: X

Hindi 4th Official Language In Assam Assembly: In the major development, Hindi will be introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly and will be added to the existing language list – Assamese, English and Bodo. The language has been added for the first time and will come into effect from Monday, July 6, which is the first day of the state budget session.

Hindi Joins Assamese, English, and Bodo for House Proceedings

According to Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the decision was taken during a crucial meeting which focused on giving formal recognition to the Rashtra Bhasha.

“In the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika, minister Keshab Mahanta, opposition leader Wazed Ali Chowdhury, MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sabharam Basumatary, Chakradhar Gogoi, Joy Prakash Das were present. We have decided to introduce the Hindi language in the state assembly. Hindi is Rashtra Bhasha, and to recognise it, we have decided to introduce the Hindi language,” Dass said.

Also Read: Assam on high alert: Floods damage houses, train services hit, CM Himanta monitors situation

Upgrading State Assembly Media to National Standards

Dass added that the channel named – ALA (Assam legislative assembly) – will be renamed as Assam Vidhan Sabha TV. It will go live from today for the live streaming of the sessions.

“In the coming days, we will try to make Assam Vidhan Sabha TV like Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV. From July 6, the Budget Session of the Assam legislative assembly will begin, and it will be 21 working days and will continue till July 31,” he said.

ABSU Staged Protest in Kokrajhar Over Logo Controversy

On Friday, All Bodo Students’ Union in Kokrajhar organised a protest over an alleged move of the state government to remove the Bodo language from the logo of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

CM Sarma Reacted To The Issue

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and said, “I have been informed by the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal to withdraw the use of the Bodo language from the proceedings or any other official business of the Assembly.”

CM Sarma emphasised that the Bodo language is an inseparable part of the state’s rich culture, identity and carries history, tradition and aspirations of the Bodo community.

“The govt of Assam is fully committed to preserving and promoting the Bodo language. We will continue to make every possible effort to support its growth and ensure that it continues to flourish for generations to come,” the CM wrote on X.

It is to be noted that the Assam Budget will be tabled on Friday, July 10.