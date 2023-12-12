Security Breach At IAF Base? Suspicious Four-Feet Tunnel Found At Hindon Air Force Station In Ghaziabad; WATCH

The Hindan Air Base operates under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force and is one of the biggest and largest air bases in Asia.

Security Breach At IAF Base? Suspicious Four-Feet Tunnel Found At Hindon Air Force Station In Ghaziabad; WATCH

New Delhi: A possible tunnelling attempt near the Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad was discovered on Sunday, December 10, when a four-foot deep pit was spotted under the vital air base’s boundary wall, about 10 km away from Delhi. The pit was observed adjacent to the airbase boundary wall near Iqbal Colony and the locals informed the Teela More police station.

Trending Now

An FIR was filed against the unknown at the Tila Mod police station on the Indian Air Force’s complaint.

You may like to read

Trans Hindon Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shubham Patel, said, “It could be the case of somebody trying to dig a tunnel to enter the premises”, as quoted by PTI. He added that the police are investigating the incident from various angles, acknowledging the possibility of an infiltration attempt by anti-national elements or a terrorist outfit.

The pit has been temporarily filled with mud and soil, and authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance. The Hindon airbase, located just 10-12 kilometers from Delhi, is the largest airbase in Asia and falls under the Western Air Command.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: An unidentified four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base. “On December 10, the locals informed the police that someone had dug a 4-foot pit near the outer boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base. Police… pic.twitter.com/lZOVLjQdpL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the IB, UP ATS and Military intelligence teams are investigating the matter. It has been put on high priority. The DCP Trans of Hindon Shubham Patel informed that the airbase wall is completely intact and has no trace of breaking.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) officials have denied any breach in security at the Air Force Station Hindon following the discovery. Addressing concerns, they stated that the integrity of the boundary wall remains intact, and the reported hole is under investigation by local police.

“There has been no breach in security at AF Station Hindon. The integrity of the boundary wall is intact. The reasons behind the small hole observed on the outermost boundary wall from the outside are being investigated by the local police. The location of the dug-up area is towards the outside of the Perimeter wall of the Air Force station. The complete perimeter wall, including this particular area, is covered by the CCTV cameras,” IAF officials clarified, as per news agency ANI.

The Hindan Air Base operates under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force and is one of the biggest and largest air bases in Asia. The C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force is located at the air base which is tasked to defend the skies over Delhi and its adjacent areas.

The air base has been used for forward offensive operations. During the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, MiG-29 fighter jets were deployed at the air base to defend the skies over the national capital.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.