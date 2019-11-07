Islamabad: Months after a Pakistani Hindu dental college student was found dead in her hostel room in Pakistan’s Sindh province, it has now come to light that she was raped before being murdered as revealed by the final post-mortem report.

Namrita Chandni, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Larkana district, was found lying on a cot by her friends with a rope tied to her neck in September. Her room was locked from inside.

According to a PTI report, the final post-mortem report, which was issued by Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) Dr Amrita on Wednesday, revealed that the girl was sexually abused before being murdered.

The report also pointed out that the death was caused by suffocation. During the autopsy, asphyxial signs caused by a ligature on the neck were witnessed.

“Such signs are produced either in strangulation or hanging and are to be ascertained through circumstantial evidence as corroborative at the crime scene by state investigation authorities,” the WMLO said.

A DNA test confirmed the presence of male DNA profile indicated from semen residue on the deceased’s clothes, whereas a vaginal swab tested positive for a forced sexual act, the report said.

The earlier autopsy report said it was a case of suicide. The conclusion was, however, questioned by several medico-legal experts. Many experts and officials of the medico-legal section of the health department in Karachi said the report was flawed with many key facts missing.