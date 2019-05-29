Agra: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has distributed knives among students from class X to XII to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

At the event on Tuesday, Mahasabha spokesperson Ashok Pandey said that Savarkar’s dream was “Rajniti ka hindukaran and Hinduo ka Sainikikaran (Hinduisation of politics and militarisation of Hindus). Modiji has fulfilled the first part of his dream with his landslide victory in Lok Sabha polls. We are now fulfilling the other part by distributing knives and creating Hindu soldiers.”

“If Hindus want to protect themselves and their nation, they should learn how to use weapons,” he added.

Mahasabha’s National Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey said that this was a step to motivate Hindus and empower them, with knives to protect themselves. She said she had distributed the knives, along with a copy of Bhagwad Geeta each, to children who did well in their exams because she wanted them to know when and why the weapon should be used.

“I just want them to feel strong and independent to protect to their daughter, sisters and family members,” she said. She added that there were lots of cases of crime against women so girls should be trained to use knives for their protection.

Pandey had made headlines earlier this year when she posed for photographs with a pistol in hand shooting an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi.