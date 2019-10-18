Lucknow: In a shocking incident, Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari has been shot dead by unidentified miscreants in broad daylight in Lucknow on Friday.

After the gun attack, he was injured seriously post which he was admitted to the trauma center of a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Lucknow: Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari has succumbed to injuries sustained after being shot at in his office, today. https://t.co/auu38lX8ZM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2019

As per reports, the attackers walked into Tiwari’s office in Lucknow to offer him a gift. The miscreants hid a pistol and a knife inside the box, with which they attacked Tiwari. As soon as they walked in, the attackers opened fire on the Hindu Mahasabha leader and fled from the scene.

Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group.

He had hit the headlines in 2015 when he made a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad. Upsetting Muslims all over the country, he had called Prophet Muhammad the first homosexual in the world.

Following the statement, protests broke out in different parts of the country and Tiwari was booked under the National Security Act for making provocative remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Outraged, around one lakh Muslims had gathered in Muzaffarnagar to demand death penalty for Tiwari.

However, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha distanced itself away from the contentious statements and expressed regret over the statement against revered Islamic figure.