Hindu Marriage Invalid Without ‘Saat Pheras’: Allahabad High Court Rules

Highlighting the importance of Saptapadi (the procession of 'Saat Phere') in the solemnisation of Hindu marriages, the court suggested that it is an essential ingredient of any Hindu marriage, even in the eyes of the law.

Hindu Marriage Invalid Without 'Saat Pheras': Allahabad High Court Rules

Allahabad: Allahabad High Court, in one of the recent orders, observed that a Hindu marriage will not be deemed valid without the completion of the rituals such as ‘Saat Phere’. Observing that without the ‘saptapadi’ ceremony (taking seven rounds around the sacred fire) and other rituals, Hindu marriage is not valid, the Allahabad high court has quashed the case, where the husband had sought punishment for his estranged wife, alleging that she had solemnized her second marriage without obtaining a divorce from him.

Trending Now

“It is well settled that the word ‘solemnize’ means, in connection with a marriage, to celebrate the marriage with proper ceremonies and in due form. Unless the marriage is celebrated or performed with proper ceremonies and due form, it cannot be said to be solemnized,” remarked Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh while allowing a petition filed by Smriti Singh.

You may like to read

Highlighting the importance of Saptapadi (the procession of ‘Saat Phere’) in the solemnisation of Hindu marriages, the court suggested that it is an essential ingredient of any Hindu marriage, even in the eyes of the law. “If the marriage is not a valid marriage, according to the law applicable to the parties, it is not a marriage in the eyes of law. The ‘Saptapadi’ ceremony under the Hindu Law is one of the essential ingredients to constitute a valid marriage but the said evidence is lacking in the present case,” the court said in a recent order.

The case

In this case, the court found no mention of the ‘Saptapadi’ ceremony in the complaint or statements before the court, concluding that no prima facie offense was established. The court further noted that the allegation of a second marriage was unsubstantiated and lacked corroborative materials.

Smriti Singh’s marriage to Satyam Singh in 2017 had soured, leading to her lodging an FIR against her in-laws for dowry harassment. Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed against Satyam and his family. Satyam, in turn, alleged bigamy against Smriti, but a thorough investigation revealed the accusations to be false. Despite this, Satyam filed a complaint case in 2021, accusing Smriti of sanctifying her second marriage.

The High Court, while quashing the summoning order and proceedings, viewed the complaint as a counter-case against Smriti in response to the FIR she had previously filed against Satyam’s family members. The court’s decision reaffirms the importance of adhering to traditional ceremonies in Hindu marriages for their legal validity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES