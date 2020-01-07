New Delhi: Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, which left over 40 students and faculty members injured. Pinki Chaudhary, chief of Hindu Raksha Dal, released a video and said that they perpetrated the attack as ‘anti-national and anti Hindu activities’ were being carried out in the varsity.

“JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can’t tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers”, said Chaudhary, adding, the group will carry out such attacks in the future as well.”How will we remain silent, if our religion and our nation are being disrespected?” he asked.

Watch this video. This guy associated with Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility of JNU attack and said that his organisation will keep doing such attacks in future too if people will speak against Hindu religion. #JNUTerrorAttack #ABVP_TERRORISTS #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/zWLYrs4Aad — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile government sources said that the claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. “Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking help of video footage as well as face recognition systems”, ANI quoted government sources as saying.

The fringe group had grabbed the limelight in 2014 when it had attacked the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kaushambi. One of its leaders, Bhupender Tomar, was arrested for allegedly vandalising the premises owned by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.