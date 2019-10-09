New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday came down heavily on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark on ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and said it is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities. He also said that minorities will only be ‘allowed’ to live in India.

“The idea of Hindu Rashtra is based on Hindu supremacy. It means subjugation of anyone who isn’t Hindu. Minorities will only be ‘allowed’ to live in India. According to the Constitution we’re India i.e Bharat. Hindu Rashtra is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities,” he said in a tweet.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation and the identity of the country’s nature are “clear, well-thought-of and firm” that Bharat is “Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra”.

Speaking at event in Nagpur during Dusshera, Bhagwat said that for the last nine decades, the Sangh has been working for ‘creating ekatmata (unity), sadbhavana (goodwill), sadacharan (good conduct) and sadvyavahar (good behaviour) in the society, and a clear vision and devotion towards the nation.

This is not the first time that Owaisi is criticising Bhagwat for his Hindu remarks. He earlier also slammed Bhagwat for his remark on mob lynching, saying the RSS leader isn’t saying stop lynching, he’s saying ‘don’t call it that’.

“The victims were Indians. Who garlanded convicts? Who draped them in? We’ve a Godse loving BJP MP. There can’t be a bigger defamation of India than the ideology that killed Gandhi/Tabrez. Bhagwat isn’t saying stop lynching, he’s saying ‘don’t call it that’,” he had said in another tweet.

Addressing a Vijayadashmi function of the RSS earlier, Bhagwat had said that lynching is a ‘western concept’ and it should not be used in India. He had also said that lynching does not originate from India ethos but it is actually coming from a different religious text.

He also went on to say that the RSS is strengthening the whole Hindu society in a way that it will not fear or frighten anyone, but save the weak and the frightened.

“The confusing concept of the word Hindu, the imagination of confining this to the framework of religion has been distracting our intellect right from the time of the British. There is a section of society, which does not accept this word. They use the term Bharatiya for themselves. Some people address the civilisations based on the Bharatiya nature and culture as Indic in English. Those who use alternative words for themselves, out of fear or confusion, and negate the word Hindu, are also acceptable for the Sangh,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying by ANI.