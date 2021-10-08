New Delhi: Several members of the fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena including its president were seen on video defacing the signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyens’ Delhi on Thursday. They were seen pasting posters on the Akbar Road signboard, declaring the road as ‘Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg’.Also Read - Delhi's India Islamic Cultural Centre Signboard Defaced; Retaliation For France Terrorist Attacks, Claims Hindu Sena

In a statement, Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said, “Today, the Hindu Sena remembers… one of the bravest sons of Bharat Mata, Raja Hem Chandra Vikramaditya, also known as Raja Hemu,… (who) ruled Delhi for a short but significant period of time.” He urged the city government to officially rename Akbar Road as “Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg”. Also Read - ‘China Gaddar Hai, Hindi Cheeni Bye Bye’: Hindu Sena Activists Deface Chinese Embassy Signboard in Delhi

Watch the video below:

This is from Delhi. Hindu Sena put up posters of "Hemu Vikramaditya Marg" on the signboard of Akbar Road.pic.twitter.com/lJvvskXroM — Asif (@AsifK_23) October 7, 2021

The Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with the incident for which the Hindu Sena claimed responsibility.

“An FIR has been registered in the matter,” a senior police officer said.

A senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), under which the area falls, said police were informed about the incident and the poster was removed from the signboard.

This is not the first time that the Hindu Sena has defaced signboards of roads in the national capital.

Last year, workers of the group had defaced a signboard outside the Chinese embassy here after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan.

In 2019, they blackened the signboard of Babar Road in Bengali Market area, demanding that the name of the stretch be changed.

In May 2015, signboards of roads named after Muslim rulers Akbar and Feroz Shah were defaced by the group.

(With inputs from PTI)