Varanasi court allowed the Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque. As per the order, Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana', a restricted area inside the mosque.

Hindu Side Announces Schedule Of Five 'Aartis' Inside 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' In Gyanvapi Complex; Check Timings

Varanasi: The Hindu side has announces a schedule of five ‘aartis’ to be held daily in the basementof Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, stated that the aartis will take place five times a day inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ within the complex. This announcement comes after a Varanasi court granted permission for Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The schedule for the five-time aartis is as follows: Mangla at 3:30 a.m., Bhog at 12 p.m., Apranh at 4 p.m., Sanykaal at 7 p.m., and Shayan aarti at 10:30 p.m.

The court order allows devotees to offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana,’ a restricted area within the Gyanvapi mosque. Additionally, the court directed the district administration to make the necessary arrangements for the puja to be performed by the devotees and requested the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to nominate a pujari for the ceremony.

The Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex has been a subject of contention between the Hindu and Muslim communities for several decades. The dispute centers around the belief that the mosque was built on the site of a demolished Hindu temple. The legal battle has witnessed numerous hearings and rulings over the years, with both sides presenting their arguments and evidence.

The court, during its hearing earlier on Thursday, also directed the district administration to make the necessary arrangements for the ‘puja’ to be performed by the devotees and asked the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to nominate a pujari for the puja. On Thursday midnight, the Gyanvapi complex was opened for worship by the Hindu side.

The idols that were found during the Gyanvapi premises survey were placed, and a prayer was conducted, followed by the offerings of the prasad. A statue of Vishnu, a Ganesh idol, two statues of Hanuman, and a stone with Ram written on it have been kept there.

The Muslim side on Thursday filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking stay on religious activities in the complex while the Hindu side also filed a caveat in the case.

The Hindu side supporters also pasted ‘Mandir’ over a signage that said Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police is on alert as the authorities were asked to conduct patrolling to avoid any untoward incidents.

