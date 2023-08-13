Home

News

India

Hindu Temple Vandalised In Canada, Pro-Khalistani And ‘Wanted’ Posters Of Indian Diplomats Put Up

Hindu Temple Vandalised In Canada, Pro-Khalistani And ‘Wanted’ Posters Of Indian Diplomats Put Up

A Hindu temple in Canada's British Columbia was vandalised with pro-Khalistani posters being pasted on its front gate and wall.

The incident took place at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey town in British Columbia. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: A Hindu temple in Canada’s British Columbia was vandalised with pro-Khalistani posters being pasted on its front gate and wall. The incident took place at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey town in British Columbia.

Trending Now

A CCTV footage of two men pasting the posters on the gate of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir has gone viral on social media, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The anti-India posters were later removed from the gate after it was discovered by the temple staff.

(India.com do not verify the authenticity of the video)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES