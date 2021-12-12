New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the current political scenario and said there was a competition between too worlds – ‘Hindu” and “Hindutvavadi”. Speaking at a party rally in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi said the country needs to throw out “Hindutvavadis” from power and bring back “Hindus” in power.Also Read - ISL 2021-22: FC Goa Beats Bengaluru FC 2-1; Second Consecutive Victory in Current Season

Rahul Gandhi said the "Hindutvavadis want nothing but power" and they can go to any extent to achieve it. "Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah', not 'Satyagrah'. This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus," Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing the mega rally, Rahul Gandhi said he is “Hindu and not Hindutvavadi” and both words have different.

“In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two worlds — ‘Hindu’ and ‘Hindutvavadi’. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi… Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday attended the national-level party rally in Jaipur against rising inflation. Congress leaders from various parts of Rajasthan have already arrived in Jaipur to take part in the rally, which will be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.