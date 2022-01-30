New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said if there was real “Hindutvawadi” then “he or she would have shot Jinnah” and not Mahatma Gandhi, adding that the formation of Pakistan was the former’s idea. Speaking to reporters on Martyrs’ Day, Raut said the world still mourns the loss of Mahatma Gandhi.Also Read - Throw 'Hindutvavadis' Out of Power And Bring Back Hindus: Rahul Gandhi at Mega Rally In Rajasthan

“Formation of Pakistan was Jinnah’s demand. If there was a real ‘Hindutvawadi’, then he/she would’ve shot Jinnah, not Gandhi. Such an act would’ve been an act of patriotism. The world even today mourns Gandhi Ji’s death,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Formation of Pakistan was Jinnah's demand. If there was a real 'Hindutvawadi', then he/she would've shot Jinnah, not Gandhi. Such an act would've been an act of patriotism. The world even today mourns Gandhi Ji's death: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/f0uJUvUjRB — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from 2,975 clay kulhads (earthern cups) in Ahmedabad’s Gujarat during the day on the occassion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

The mural of Mahatma Gandhi, commissioned by the KVIC, was put together by 75 potters brought in Ahmedabad from across the country. The mural, measuring 100 square meters, has been created by arranging kulhads on an aluminum sheet to form the Mahatma’s visage, the official said.

The KVIC has undertaken Kumbhar Sashaktikaran Programme for empowering potters, he said. Amit Shah Shah also distributed electric pottery wheels to members of the potter community from his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on this occasion.