Mahua Moitra Friday admitted she gave her Parliament login and password details to her friend and businessman Darshan Hiranandani but denied taking any cash from him.

'Hiranandani And Dubai Didi Are In Touch': Nishikant Dubey's Fresh Charge Against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over ‘cash for query’ charges against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday alleged that attempts are being made to influence the witness Darshan Hiranandani in the case. “According to the information, Darshan Hiranandani and Dubai Didi (MP Mahua Moitra) are in touch. An attempt is being made to influence the witness @loksabhaspeaker to take action,” Nishikant Dubey said in a post on X.

सूचना के अनुसार दर्शन हीरानंदानी व दुबई दीदी( सांसद) सम्पर्क में हैं । गवाह को प्रभावित करने की कोशिश चल रही है @loksabhaspeaker को कारवाई करनी चाहिए — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 28, 2023

Mahua Moitra in a televised interview with India Today on Friday accepted that she gave her Parliament login and password to Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of the Hiranandani Group, as there is no rule as to who can have the login and who can not and no MP puts the questions themselves. The login and the passwords remain with their team. “But then an OTP comes and it comes to my phone only. It does not go to Darshan’s phone. Only when I provide the OTP, the questions are submitted,” Mahua Moitra said dismissing all charges brought against her by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

She said that the only things she had received from Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of the Hiranandani Group, as gifts were “one scarf, some lipsticks, and other makeup items including eye shadow”

Her remarks come amid allegations that she received gifts from Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in Parliament. The Ethics committee of the parliament has summoned her to present her defence on October 31 but Moitra has requested more time due to “pre-committed programmes” in her constituency Krishnanagar.

“It is imperative that I am allowed my right to cross examine Hiranandani, it is also imperative that he appear before the committee and provide a detailed verified list of alleged gifts and favours he allegedly provide to me” she said in her letter to Vinod Sonkar, Chairman of the Parliament Ethics Committee.

On Thursday, Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to submit oral evidence on their allegations.

The BJP MP earlier wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging the involvement of Mahua Moitra in the ‘cash for query’ scandal. He claimed that he held evidence as shared by Advocate Dehadrai, which allegedly corroborates the charges against the TMC MP.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.