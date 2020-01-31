New Delhi: Amid a controversy over the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) shooter’s claims of being a juvenile, the school where he studies on Friday, ‘confirmed’ his claims saying that he was born in April 2002, which means that at 17-years-old, he is indeed a minor.

The ‘minor’ on Thursday opened fire on a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, injuring a student who was later discharged from the hospital.

On Friday, a day after the firing, in an interview to news agency ANI, Narendra Sharma, the manager of the school where the youth studies said, “The marksheet is absolutely genuine. He passed the CBSE exam in 2018. His date of birth, ie. April 2002, is correct. He’s a juvenile.”

CORRECTION: Narendra Sharma, Manager (not principal as identified earlier) of the school in Jewar, UP, where Jamia shooter is a student: The mark-sheet is absolutely genuine, he passed CBSE exam in 2018. His date of birth (April 2002) is correct. He is a juvenile. pic.twitter.com/RxJAhvcyWs — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Hours after the firing on Thursday, his class 10 CBSE marksheet had emerged on social media, in which his date of birth can be seen as April 6, 2002. If true, this technically makes him a minor as in India a person has to be at least 18 years of age to be considered adults as per the law.

Delhi: CBSE marksheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area, earlier today. One student was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/3p6Pgbsl7P — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

The shooter, who is from in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, had even done a Facebook live before the shooting. He raised the slogan of ‘yeh lo azaadi‘ (here’s your freedom) while firing at the protesters.

The Delhi Police has come under severe criticism for its handling of the incident. In photos that went viral in social media, a group of policemen can be seen in the background doing nothing even as the ‘minor’ takes aim at the protesters.

Even as Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a probe into the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come under flak for extending the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was scheduled to retire today but was given an extension in the view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election on February 8.