New Delhi: India on Friday achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150-crore mark. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country ‘continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive’.Also Read - US Supreme Court Considers Putting Halt To Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandates

Mandaviya termed it a “historic achievement” made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When everyone makes efforts together then any goal can be achieved, he said in a tweet in Hindi. Also Read - Over One Lakh Hospitalised with Covid in US, First Time in 4 Months

“India Continues to be world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. 90% of our adult population vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose. Over 1.5 crore children vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January,” Office of Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

COVID vaccination in India: Top 10 points to know

The Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21, leading to celebratory events in various parts of the country. According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose, while over 66 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. Over 1.5 crore teenagers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January.

