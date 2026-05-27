Historic achievement for India as Defence Ministry issues RFPs for indigenous 5th-generation fighter jet project

Stealth fighter jets are considered critically important in modern warfare because they can penetrate enemy airspace and launch attacks without being easily detected.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/historic-achievement-for-india-as-defence-ministry-issues-rfps-for-indigenous-5th-generation-fighter-jet-project-amca-project-hindustan-aeronautics-limited-tejas-indian-air-force-iaf-stealth-fighter-8428467/ Copy

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Taking a historic step, the Indian government—having opened the doors to private companies in the field of fighter jet manufacturing—has issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to three companies for the ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, aimed at developing a fifth-generation, medium-weight, advanced indigenous combat aircraft. According to defense sources, the Ministry of Defence—in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)—has sent RFPs for the development of this aircraft to Tata Advanced Systems, a consortium comprising L&T and BEL, and a consortium consisting of Bharat Forge, BEML, and Data Patterns. A significant aspect of this entire process is that the public sector defense undertaking, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has been excluded from this race.

Also Read: Pakistani pilgrims feel ‘robbed in name of Hajj’ by their government, complain of dismal arrangements, while Indians…

Fifth-generation Stealth Fighter Jet

The winning company will construct five prototypes of the AMCA at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. This move is being hailed as historic from the perspective of self-reliance in the defense sector, as it will significantly boost private sector participation. Following a government review of the proposals submitted by these three companies, one will be selected. The chosen company will be required to complete these prototypes by 2031. Through the indigenous Tejas fighter jet and the AMCA, the government aims to equip the Indian Air Force (IAF) with a fleet of domestically manufactured combat aircraft. The selected company will collaborate with the ADA to develop the aircraft’s prototype. This fifth-generation stealth fighter jet will be equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, supercruise technology, and advanced weapon systems.

About Stealth Fighter Jets

In the event of a conflict between any two nations, fighter jets constitute their most critical asset. It is with their assistance that major strikes are executed against enemy nations. Stealth fighter jets are combat aircraft specifically engineered with specialized technologies to evade detection by enemy radars, infrared sensors, and other surveillance systems. The design of these aircraft—along with the specialized materials utilized and the engine technology employed—is such that identifying them on radar becomes an extremely difficult task.

Also Read: Pune Porsche crash: Accused teen’s father seen dancing and celebrating bail with family | Watch video

They Can Strike Deep Inside Enemy Territory

Stealth fighter jets are considered critically important in modern warfare because they can penetrate enemy airspace and launch attacks without being easily detected. These aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art missiles, sensors, electronic warfare systems, and high-tech communication technology. While stealth technology does not render an aircraft completely invisible, it certainly makes its identification and tracking significantly more difficult. This is precisely why numerous nations across the globe are working rapidly to develop stealth fighter jets in an effort to bolster their air forces.