New Delhi: It will be a significant day on the portals of history when Jammu and Kashmir, which has been part of India since 1947, will turn into Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The historic decision has been taken when the Central government on August 5 this year revoked Article 370 that accorded a special status to the Valley.

A number of significant developments have taken place prior to the bifurcation of the UTs. IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and RK Mathur, who have recently been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governors (L-G) for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh respectively, will take oath at separate functions in Srinagar and Leh on Thursday by Chief Justice of J&K High Court Gita Mittal.

As per the guidelines of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the appropriate day for formation of two UTs is October 31.

Earlier in the day, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Umang Narula as an advisor to the Lt Governor of Ladakh UT.

Indian Administrative Service Officer Umang Narula has been appointed as Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with effect from 31 October. pic.twitter.com/voVqzIIAM3 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

S S Khandare, Inspector General of Police (IPS, J&K, 1995) appointed as the Head of Police of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with effect from 31st October 2019. pic.twitter.com/oFinlLMPlb — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

The decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir came in less than 90 days after Modi 2.0 assumed power in May end after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Jammu & Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor designate of J&K, Girish Chandra Murmu arrived in Srinagar, today. pic.twitter.com/iTnU7sPrfn — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

The bifurcation of the UTs is happening significantly a day after the 28-member EU delegation visited the Valley and extended their support to India, saying they don’t want to see Kashmir turning into another Syria.

Notably, the bifurcation of the UTs is happening on a day of the birth anniversary country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India. This day is also marked as National Unity Day.

Even after the bifurcation, the Centre will control the police and the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, while the land will be under the elected government there. The UT of Ladakh will be under the direct control of the central government which will administer the high altitude region through the LG.

(With inputs from PTI)